Plancorp LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLC opened at $74.65 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

