Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

