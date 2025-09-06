Merus N.V. $MRUS Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Merus by 955.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.19. Merus N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

