Plancorp LLC Buys 4,673 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,311 shares of company stock worth $5,916,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

