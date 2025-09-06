Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $350.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.51 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

