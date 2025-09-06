Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 20.4%

GWRE stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 35.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.0% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

