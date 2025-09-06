DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Sells $731,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,924 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $731,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 112,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,195,500. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DASH stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.32 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
