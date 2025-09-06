Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $454.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $458.67. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.15 and its 200 day moving average is $427.59.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

