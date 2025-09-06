Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,825,000. Lithia Motors makes up about 4.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,840.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,410 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.91.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE LAD opened at $341.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.22. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

