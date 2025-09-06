Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 404,022 Shares of Pulmonx Corporation $LUNG

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 194.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,022 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.74 on Friday. Pulmonx Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,995.84. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,896 shares of company stock worth $79,514. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

