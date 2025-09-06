Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.72.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,742,721. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

