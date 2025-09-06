PointState Capital LP Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 1.5% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $106,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Natera by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Natera Trading Up 0.9%

NTRA stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,714,287.85. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

