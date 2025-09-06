Needham Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in AXT Inc $AXTI

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824,600 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 25.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $4.25 to $4.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Profile

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.