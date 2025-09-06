Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $211.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $214.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

