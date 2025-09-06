Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. $ENSC

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $2.13 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 88.76% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ensysce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

