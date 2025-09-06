Coupang, Inc. $CPNG is PointState Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

PointState Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,562 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 3.1% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $215,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 11,417,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,967,000 after acquiring an additional 833,212 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 4.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 9,302,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coupang by 436.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,127,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Coupang Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.48 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Coupang’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

