Murchinson Ltd. Takes $804,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.