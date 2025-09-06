PointState Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,804,514 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up 2.3% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.87% of Grab worth $159,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Grab Profile

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

