Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF $MSTU

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTU. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MSTU opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

