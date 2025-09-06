Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Up 1.1%

HXL stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hexcel by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hexcel by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.