CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Position Lowered by Palo Duro Investment Partners LP

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

