Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310,982 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 112,985 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 388,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $879.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

