Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total value of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $400.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.