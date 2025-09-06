Park West Asset Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for about 2.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Laureate Education worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.58. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

