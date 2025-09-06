iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

