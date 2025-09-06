Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 516,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 288.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

