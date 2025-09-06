FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI is Pingora Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 25.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

