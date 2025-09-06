Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Has $77.74 Million Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy accounts for 23.5% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned 1.19% of Chord Energy worth $77,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,515,000 after buying an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $140.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.