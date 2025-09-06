Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

