GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Paradoxiom Capital L.P.

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 2.6% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,556,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $581.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.38 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.75.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

