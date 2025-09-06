Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 27,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 493,281 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.70 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

