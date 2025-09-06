Needham Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Tetra Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

