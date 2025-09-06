abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 251,977 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 95,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 24.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HQH stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

