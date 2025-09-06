Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 228,662 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $13.95 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

