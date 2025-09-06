NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 85,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE NEM opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

