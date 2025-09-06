Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 37,300 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Carter’s worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14,270.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 183.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $8,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carter’s by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $2,451,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CRI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.