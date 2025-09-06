Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 91,600 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. $CMTL

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $2.22 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 51.28%.The business had revenue of $126.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

