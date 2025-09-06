iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $111.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.