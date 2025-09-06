Pingora Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living makes up about 1.0% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pingora Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

