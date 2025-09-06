Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Cut by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

