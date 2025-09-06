Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Decreased by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

