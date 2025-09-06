Energy Transfer LP $ET Holdings Increased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 3.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
