ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Shares Acquired by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,751 shares during the period. ProPetro makes up approximately 1.5% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.71% of ProPetro worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 398,021 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 57.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 172,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ProPetro by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE PUMP opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

