Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Lessened by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

