Pingora Partners LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Trading Up 0.5%

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

