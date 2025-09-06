Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 25.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

