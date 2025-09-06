Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,569 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,032,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

