Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 42,743.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,162,000 after buying an additional 2,861,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $180,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Shell by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Shell by 2,096.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,217,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after buying an additional 1,161,709 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.