Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 13,773 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $67.50.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

