38,986 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE:TTE opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
